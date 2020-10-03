A look at real time OSes for spacecrafts, like VxWorks, preferred by NASA, and open source RTEMS, preferred by ESA, amid a new contender SpaceChain OS (Jacek Krywko/Up News Info Technica)

Jacek Krywko / Up News Info Technica:
A look at real time OSes for spacecrafts, like VxWorks, preferred by NASA, and open source RTEMS, preferred by ESA, amid a new contender SpaceChain OS — The updates don’t come every spring and fall, but space operating systems keep evolving. — The ESA’s recently launched Solar Orbiter …
