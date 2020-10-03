A look at Arise, which offers work-from-home call center contractors to companies like Disney, Airbnb, and Apple, and how it strips workers of legal protections (ProPublica)

ProPublica:
A look at Arise, which offers work-from-home call center contractors to companies like Disney, Airbnb, and Apple, and how it strips workers of legal protections — Arise Virtual Solutions, part of the secretive world of work-at-home customer service, helps large corporations shed costs at the expense of workers.
