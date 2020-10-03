7 Shows Like The 100 to Watch While You Wait for Season 7 to Hit Netflix

Bob Morley and Eliza Taylor, The 100Photo: Katie Yu, KATIE YU/THE CW

It’s still hard to believe The 100 is actually over, even after that insane series finale episode. If the end of The CW’s epic sci-fi series left you wondering what to do with yourself now that you’ve said goodbye to Bellamy (Bob Morley), Clarke (Eliza Taylor), and the gang, TV Guide suggests finding a new show to binge!

The 100 is set 97 years after a nuclear apocalypse kills all life on Earth, and the descendants of the orbiting space stations (united to form what’s known as The Ark) are the only known survivors of the human race. The series follows a group of teenage delinquents who are sent back to the ground to see if it’s habitable due to overpopulation issues on The Ark. Alone on a planet that is completely foreign to them, these 100 kids must survive harsh conditions, infighting, and, even more worrying, the savage society of humans they find alive and well on the ground.

We got seven amazing seasons from The 100, and we’ll probably rewatch them all now that we’ve finally said goodbye to the series, but that’s not your only option if you’re looking to rekindle that spark that first made you fall in love with the show. A new series with a similar vibe might be just the thing for you! Listed below are seven other shows you most definitely should try out if you like The 100.

Revolution

Watch it on: NBC.com

Did someone order an apocalypse with a side of family drama and romance? Revolution is a good bet for fans of The 100‘s early years, when a group of kids were left out in the wilderness with danger on all sides. This series is set in a post-apocalyptic world where said apocalypse just so happened to come in the form of a worldwide electrical blackout. No phones. No computers. No cars. No anything that people of the 21st century have come to rely on. Starring a beautiful blonde lead who will do anything to keep her friends and family safe and the dad from Twilight, this show was YA gold that unfortunately got canceled too early to get a satisfying resolution. But it will give you that pseudo-The 100 fix you’re looking for.

Altered Carbon

Watch it on: Netflix

Rene Elise Goldsberry, Altered CarbonPhoto: Diyah Pera/Netflix

If the later seasons of The 100 are more your thing (alien planets, body jumping, mind drives, etc.), then you should definitely check out Netflix’s Altered Carbon. It’s an absolutely amazing binge, and it’s basically Season 6 of The 100 on steroids. Set in a far-off future where humans have developed the technology to save their consciousnesses on stacks (aka mind drives), immortality is achievable, but only for the rich. This series is an absolute must-watch for fans who loved the Josephine Lightborn story arc, and there’s even a juicy murder mystery at the heart of it all in Season 1. But most of all, Altered Carbon and The 100 have one major, deeply rooted theme in common — the question of what makes you human and how far you can go before that humanity is lost.

Travelers

Watch it on: Netflix

Eric McCormack, MacKenzie Porter, Nesta Cooper, Jared Abrahamson, and Reilly Dolman, TravelersPhoto: Netflix

For fans who like shows that really make you think, we suggest Netflix’s time-travel drama, Travelers. Travelers takes a little bit of everything from The 100 and applies it in one, huge interconnected storyline. Time travel, artificial intelligence, apocalypses, and more play a huge part in this show, but at its heart, Travelers is about a group of survivors who grow into a family thanks to their shared mission to save the world. This series focuses on a group of time travelers who transport their consciousnesses back in time into host bodies in an attempt to change history and avert the collapse of society as we know it. Like Clarke and the gang, these characters have their ups and downs, and they often find themselves in life or death situations that force them to make impossible decisions. Be warned though, this show isn’t one you can put on in the background while cooking dinner or scrolling through Instagram. You’ve got to pay attention to get the payoff you’ve been waiting for.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Watch it on: Netflix

Clark Gregg, Chloe Bennet, Henry Simmons, Iain De Caestecker, and Elizabeth Henstridge, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.Photo: ABC

If you ever found yourself watching The 100 and wishing it would have more rover sing-a-longs and less devastating character deaths, then you can change things up with Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. This series has similar stakes as The 100, given that it follows a team of surprisingly qualified people who attempt to avert a new apocalypse every season, but with far less gloom and doom hanging around. Instead, this Marvel Cinematic Universe offshoot has a quirkier, whistle-while-you-work vibe that will entertain you without necessarily forcing you to question the nature of your existence. Plus, a good chunk of Season 5 takes place on a spaceship, 70 years in the future, after the Earth has exploded, so…

The Society

Watch it on: Netflix

Kathryn Newton, The SocietyPhoto: Seacia Pavao/Netflix

Did you bounce on The 100 after the adults got to the ground because you don’t want to watch a show about the olds? Then turn your attention to Netflix’s The Society instead! This series is set in an alternate dimension where a group of teenagers find themselves banished to a life-size replica of their town — with no adults. While things seem fun and carefree at first, they eventually realize they need to elect leadership, find a way to protect themselves (from both internal and external threats), and build, you guessed it, a society. You’ll definitely recognize some familiar character tropes from The 100 in The Society, such as the do-gooder, take-charge “princess,” the devil-may-care heartthrob, and that one dude who might be legitimately psycho.

Battlestar Galactica

Watch it on: Syfy.com

Katee Sackhoff, Battlestar GalacticaPhoto: Getty Images

You knew this one was coming. The 100 showrunner Jason Rothenberg has said many times that he drew heavily on the acclaimed Battlestar Galactica reboot for inspiration in building the series, so if you haven’t watched this epic series yet, you for sure need to. Battlestar Galactica chronicles the surviving members of the human race after a nuclear annihilation. The main difference between these shows is that while The 100 takes place primarily on Earth (and other various planets), Battlestar Galactica focuses its story aboard a spaceship. However, they both rely heavily on action/adventure storylines and the moral crises that arise when trying to keep what’s left of humanity alive.

The Originals

Watch it on: Netflix

Joseph Morgan and Daniel Gillies, The OriginalsPhoto: Skip Bolen, Skip Bolen/The CW

It’s no secret that the ships of The 100 were a huge draw for many fans, so for those of you who want a show that really delivers on the romances, fellow CW show The Originals is absolutely worth a watch. Set in New Orleans, this series follows an ancient vampire family who returns to the city after a long absence to reclaim control over this supernatural seat of power. In addition to some seriously steamy love scenes, this show also has the power struggle that always played such a huge part in The 100. The catch for this show is two-fold though. First, as a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries, you’re going to feel a teeny, tiny bit out of the loop at the start of this series when it comes to certain characters’ backstories. Second, you’re probably going to get so sucked in that you end up watching The Vampire Diaries and the other spin-off, Legacies too. Sorry not sorry, we just gave you three new shows in one.

