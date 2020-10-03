6ix9ine’s Lawyer Denies Reports of Rapper’s Diet Pill-Coffee Overdose

Instagram

In a new interview, Lance Lazarro shuts down the reports, saying that the ‘GOOBA’ hitmaker ‘did not overdose,’ though he was indeed taken to the hospital earlier this week.

–

6ix9ine a.k.a. Tekashi69 is okay, according to his team. Amid rumors that the “TROLLZ” rapper was hospitalized on September 29 due to overdose on diet pills and caffeine, his lawyer was quick to set the record straight.

Speaking with Vulture, Lance Lazarro denied the reports, saying, “He did not overdose.” The lawyer, however, confirmed that the rapper was indeed taken to the hospital. “He was treated and released on the same day,” he shared.

TheShadeRoom previously claimed that 6ix9ine told the blog in an interview that he was “hospitalized two days ago in Florida after he had 2 Hydroxycut pills” instead of the recommended 1 per day, along with drinking a McDonald’s coffee. That “increased his heart rate and caused him to sweat excessively while in front of his computer.”

The rapper also said that he was only taking Hydroxycut and not drugs because of his strict probation. As to why he took diet pills, the hip-hop star admitted that he gained a lot of weight after he left prison. The blog claimed that he has lost almost 25 lbs. and is still working on towards his goal weight of 150 lbs. He allegedly said that he won’t be back on Instagram until he reaches the goal.

His friend, DJ Akademiks, also confirmed the story by noting that the “BEBE” rapper is now doing fine after the hospitalization. “This is true,” he said. “Lol he finally realizes he needs a trainer not no CVS products. Talked to him today tho. He was on the track running n in good spirits. He’ll be back soon.”

Tekashi has always been strict to himself when it comes to maintaining his weight. Last year, his former tour DJ Blue Diamond revealed that Tekashi had a very strict diet and workout regimen because he was stressed over his weight. “He was very concerned about losing weight, so literally he would eat salads all day and drink water and a lot of lime. A lot of lime,” he said at the time. “He wouldn’t really eat much. He would eat probably a salad for breakfast and then snack on fruits throughout the day and be in the gym.”