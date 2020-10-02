Yield farming platform APY Finance locks $67 million in first hour By Cointelegraph

Yield farming platform APY Finance locks $67 million in first hour
The DeFi sector is still going strong with the newly launched yield farming platform APY.Finance attracting more than $67 million in locked funds within one hour of launching liquidity mining earlier today.
APY.Finance’s mining contracts incentivize users to provide liquidity in the form of the DAI, USDC, and USDT stablecoins, with users rewarded with the platform’s governance token, APY.
