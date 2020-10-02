XXXTentacion Enters Top 20 Highest-Selling Artists Of All-Time List For Digital Sales

It’s been two years since the untimely death of XXXTentacion, but he’s still making an impression on his fans through the legacy of his music. Currently, XXXTentacion has landed in the Top 20 of the highest-selling artists of all time.

In this category, which is based on digital single sales, XXX has surpassed #JCole in digital single sales. According to HotNewHipHop, XXX scored 49 million certified units via the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA,) topping J. Cole who scored 48.5 million.

With XXXTentacion’s popular songs like “SAD!” and “Moonlight,” it’s more than likely he will continue to move up in streaming numbers in the millions. He follows closely behind Future, Flo Rida & Ariana Grande. Drake is topping the list of 163.5 million units.

#Roomies are y’all still streaming XXXTentacion?!

