World Leaders Wish Trump a Speedy Recovery
Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany sent get-well greetings to President Trump and the first lady after learning they had tested positive for the coronavirus.
“Well, obviously, I think we all want to send our best wishes to the president and the first lady, and I’ve done that this morning as you can imagine. And I’m sure that they’ll both stage a very strong recovery.”
