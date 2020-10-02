Winners, losers from Broncos’ exciting win over the Jets

It’s not one of the biggest matchups on the NFL schedule. The worst team in the NFL in that of the New York Jets going up against an injury-plagued Denver Broncos team.

While most were not necessarily looking for a good outing between the two winless squads, there were a lot of fireworks that went off at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

In the end, the Broncos earned their first victory of the season with a 37-28 win over the hapless Jets. Here are the winners and losers from this Week 4 “Thursday Night Football” matchup.

New York needed someone to step up in the fourth quarter Thursday evening. It was looking like much of the same for this horrible football team against the Broncos. An underrated corner during his time with the Indianapolis Colts, he did just that.