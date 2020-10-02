Wicked Anne Hathaway Casts a Spell on Children

In the reimagining of Roald Dahl’s beloved story by Rob Zemeckis, Hathaway plays the Grand High Witch who comes to a rural town to carry out her nefarious plans.

–

The first official trailer of “The Witches” has arrived to give a tease of the Grand High Witch’s menacing plans. In Rob Zemeckis’ take on Roald Dahl’s 1983 novel of the same name, Anne Hathaway plays the wicked witch who hates children.

The trailer opens with glimpses of the life of a young boy (Jahzir Kadeem Bruno), who lives with his grandma (Octavia Spencer) after his parents passed away. Unfortunately, his seemingly normal life is about to be ruined by the arrival of Grand High Witch and her fellow witches to the town.

Using a potion, the Grand High Witch turns children into mice. As The Boy among those falling victims to the witch’s spell, the tough but loving grandmother will stop at nothing to foil the witches’ evil plans.

According to the official description of the movie, “reimagining Dahl’s beloved story for a modern audience, Zemeckis’s visually innovative film tells the darkly humorous and heartwarming tale of a young orphaned boy who, in late 1967, goes to live with his loving Grandma in the rural Alabama town of Demopolis. As the boy and his grandmother encounter some deceptively glamorous but thoroughly diabolical witches, she wisely whisks our young hero away to an opulent seaside resort. Regrettably, they arrive at precisely the same time that the world’s Grand High Witch has gathered her fellow cronies from around the globe-undercover-to carry out her nefarious plans.”

Based on the book by Dahl, the screenplay is written by Zemeckis with Kenya Barris and Guillermo del Toro. Zemeckis is also producing, alongside Jack Rapke, del Toro, Alfonso Cuaron and Luke Kelly. Serving as executive producers are Jacqueline Levine, Marianne Jenkins, Michael Siegel, Gideon Simeloff and Cate Adams.

Joining the cast are Stanley Tucci as Mr. Stringer, the hotel manager who unwittingly hosts the witches’ convention, Chris Rock as the Narrator, Kristin Chenoweth as a Mouse, Charles Edwards as Mr. Jenkins, and Morgana Robinson as Mrs. Jenkins among others.

The movie was originally scheduled for a theatrical release this month, but was later pulled from schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Warner Bros. has now announced that it will head straight to HBO Max on October 22 in the United States, just in time for Halloween. The film will head into theatres internationally beginning October 28.