Who are the world leaders that have tested positive for COVID-19?

US President Donald Trump is now one of several world leaders to have tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump announced the news via Twitter and is so far experiencing “mild symptoms”.

He was tested after a close advisor, Hope Hicks, came down with the virus. The announcement comes mere weeks before the country’s presidential election.

Here’s a look at some of the many world leaders who have tested positive for the virus.

Boris Johnson

The UK prime minister came down with COVID-19 early on during the pandemic, self-isolating in late March.

After ten days of fever, Johnson was hospitalised and eventually received oxygen in intensive care before being later being released.

He later thanked the nurses who took care of him while he was in the hospital.

Johnson was heavily criticised during the pandemic for issuing public health restrictions such as the closing of schools later than other European countries. The UK was one of the most heavily impacted countries with more than 42,000 deaths.

Jair Bolsonaro

The Brazilian president said he tested positive in July after downplaying the virus for months.

Bolsonaro also said he was taking hydroxychloroquine, a drug that was originally used in trials for COVID-19 before being deemed ineffective against the virus. Yet the Brazilian president continued to extol its benefits.

Bolsonaro often did not wear a mask and encouraged people to gather in crowds before his diagnosis, calling the virus a “little flu”.

Brazil is the third most impacted country globally with more than 4.8 million cases and over 144,000 deaths.

Alexander Lukashenko

Belarus’ authoritarian leader said in July that he had contracted the virus ahead of a presidential election that critics claim was rigged in his favour.

Belarus was one of few countries in Europe not to issue a lockdown, with Lukashenko saying that measures other countries’ took were extreme and downplaying the severity of the virus.

The country has registered 839 deaths due to COVID-19.

Nikol Pashinyan

Armenia’s prime minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on June 1 that he had contracted COVID-19.

“My coronavirus test was positive yesterday. All of my family members are also positive,” Pachinian said in a video posted on his Facebook page.

The prime minister, who has a wife and four children, said at the that he had no “noticeable symptoms” related to the illness and that he will continue to work from home “as long as it is possible”.

Juan Orlando Hernandez

The president of Honduras announced in June that he had tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife and two aides.

Hernandez said he was undergoing an experimental treatment. He was eventually hospitalised for the virus and later released.

Prince Albert II of Monaco

Prince Albert of Monaco tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-March. The 62-year-old was the first leader to say he was infected.

His diagnosis came three days after Serge Telle, the city-state’s prime minister, also tested positive for the virus.

Alejandro Giammattei

The president of Guatemala tested positive for COVID-19 in September.

“My symptoms are very mild. Up to now, I have body aches, it hurt more yesterday than today, like a bad cold,” he said during a televised address.

“I don’t have a fever, I have a bit of a cough.”

Guatemala has recorded over 92,000 cases and more than 3,000 deaths due to the virus.

Luis Abinader

The newly elected president of the Dominican Republic contracted and recovered from COVID-19 during his campaign.

He spent weeks in isolation before the country’s July election.

The Dominican Republic has recorded over 100,000 cases and more than 2,000 deaths due to the virus.

Ministers around the world contract COVID-19

Among the other leaders to contract the virus include several officials and government ministers in India and Iran, Israel’s former health minister, South Africa’s defence minister, and Guinea-Bissau’s prime minister.

Bolivia’s interim president Jeanine Anez also tested positive for the virus.