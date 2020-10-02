White House releases note from the President’s doctor on his condition

A note from the President’s physician Sean P Conley has been released by the White House.
“The President and First Lady are both well at this , and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalescence.
“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions.
“Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”