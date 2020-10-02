Where is ‘College GameDay’ this week? Location, schedule, guest picker for Week 5 on ESPN

For the first time of the 2020 season, the “College GameDay” game of the week will feature teams from outside the ACC.

After checking in with Miami for two consecutive weeks, “GameDay” will head to Athens, Ga. for the top-10 matchup between Georgia and Auburn, the show’s first ranked matchup of the season. The fourth-ranked Bulldogs and seventh-ranked Tigers will both look to improve to 2-0 after hard-fought Week 4 wins.

Auburn rode the arm of Bo Nix (16 of 27 passing, 233 yards, three touchdowns) in a 29-13 win over No. 23 Kentucky. Yet that score belies what was a defensive struggle for most of the game: The Tigers led 15-13 in the fourth quarter before Nix threw his second and third touchdown passes to Seth Williams (4 yards) and Eli Stove (21 yards).

Georgia’s quarterback situation is less concrete. The Bulldogs went with D’Wan Mathis in the first start of the season against unranked Arkansas and first-year coach Sam Pittman; at the end of one half, he completed 8 of 17 passes for 55 yards and an interception in a tight 7-5 game. But backup quarterback Stetson Bennett provided the spark Georgia needed in the second half, completing 20 of 29 passes for 211 yards and two scores in a 37-10 win.

Coach Kirby Smart will now have to choose between Mathis, Bennett or JT Daniels, the USC transfer who on Monday was finally cleared to play after a knee injury. Either way, it promises to be an intriguing quarterback battle — and rivalry matchup — in this SEC-styled “GameDay” matchup.

Here’s everything you need to know about “College GameDay” as it visits the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.”

Where is ‘College GameDay’ location for Week 5?

Location: Athens, Ga.

Athens, Ga. Matchup: No. 7 Auburn at No. 4 Georgia

Saturday’s episode of “GameDay” will be only the second to feature Auburn vs. Georgia. Despite being the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry,” the only prior “GameDay” matchup between these teams came in 2004, when No. 5 Georgia lost 24-6 at No. 3 Auburn.

This will be the fifth all-time visit to Athens, Ga., where the Bulldogs are 2-2. Some potential good news for Georgia: Auburn is 1-6 all-time when the road team on “GameDay” — that includes four straight losses by an average of 9 1/2 points.

‘College GameDay’ schedule on ESPN

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Start time: 9 a.m. ET

The “College GameDay” crew of Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit and David Pollack will preview Week 5’s college football action live from Athens, Ga. Lee Corso, whose health is at greater risk should he contract COVID-19, has to this point set up a remote office in his home. The game will be broadcast on ABC, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

“GameDay” will likely choose one of two options for Week 6: Clemson, S.C. for No. 8 Miami at No. 1 Clemson, or Dallas for No. 9 Texas at No. 18 Oklahoma.

Week Matchup Location Guest Picker Corso’s Headgear Outcome 2 No. 1 Clemson at Wake Forest Winston-Salem, N.C. Chris Paul Clemson 37-13 3 No. 17 Miami at No. 18 Louisville Louisville, Ky. Bill Murray Miami 47-34 4 Florida State at No. 12 Miami Coral Gables, Fla. Stugotz Miami 52-10 5 No. 7 Auburn at No. 4 Georgia Athens, Ga. TBD TBD TBD

Who is the guest picker on ‘College GameDay’ for Week 5?

“GameDay” waits till later in the week to announce its celebrity guest picker. Potential guest pickers who have never been featured on the show include former defensive lineman and WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg, Georgia fan Samuel L. Jackson and former Georgia drama student Kyle Chandler, perhaps best known for his role as coach Eric Taylor in “Friday Night Lights.”

Auburn at Georgia odds

Sports Insider lists Georgia as an 6.5-point favorite over Auburn. Sporting News’ Bill Bender has the Bulldogs winning a close one, 27-23, but failing to cover the spread.