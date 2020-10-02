What happens if Trump becomes too ill to perform his duties?

In the wake of President Trump’s testing positive for the coronavirus, the White House did not immediately offer information on what the plan would be if the president became too ill to do his job.

But for some people, what happens if he falls seriously ill is top of mind. The White House doctor has maintained that Mr. Trump will continue carrying out his duties “without disruption,” but there are protocols for when a president becomes unfit to perform the role.

The government’s continuity plan in case of a national emergency, which largely focuses on wide-scale attacks, outlines such a procedure. The presidential line of succession, laid out in a 1947 law, puts Vice President Mike Pence first in line to replace the president and the House speaker, Nancy Pelosi, second.

A point of contention, however, is that the Constitution does not offer clear guidance on how to determine whether a president is unable to perform the duties of office.