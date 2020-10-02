What happened to Joe Flacco? Super Bowl 47 champ now backs up Sam Darnold for Jets

Super Bowl champion Joe Flacco won’t be getting anywhere near a Super Bowl in 2020. The latest stop in Flacco’s football journey is the New York Jets, where he and James Morgan are part of Sam Darnold’s backup brigade.

In Week 4, Flacco and the Jets take on Flacco’s 2019 team, the Denver Broncos, who cut Flacco earlier this year to allow Drew Lock to be their unquestioned starting quarterback. Lock is currently out with an injury to his throwing shoulder, though, and instead of Flacco, the Broncos will rely on Brett Rypien on Thursday Night Football. It’s been a pretty quick fall from grace after Flacco signed two big money contracts in Baltimore midway through the decade.

Where is Joe Flacco playing in 2020?

Flacco signed his one-year contract with the Jets on May 22. It’s due to pay him $1.5 million and includes another $3 million in incentives, according to NFL.com. The Denver Broncos let Flacco go after Drew Lock took over their starting job, and Flacco had neck surgery in the offseason.

New York was seeking a backup for Sam Darnold, and Flacco was readily available coming off his neck procedure and struggles in Denver. Flacco provides a veteran presence in a quarterback room that includes Darnold and rookie fourth-rounder James Morgan.

Flacco has been inactive for the first three weeks of the 2020 NFL season as he continues recovery from his offseason surgery, although he wasn’t on the Week 3 injury report after he’d been on it earlier in the year.

Why is Joe Flacco backing up Sam Darnold?

Flacco’s most recent on-field action came for the 2019 Broncos. He started eight games as Denver went 2-6, throwing six touchdowns and five interceptions. His rate stats weren’t actually much different from his prime years in Baltimore both his 2019 completion percentage and yards per pass attempt were better than Flacco’s career averages.

At 35, though, Flacco wasn’t likely to find a starting job in an offseason that didn’t feature many openings to begin with. Philip Rivers, Teddy Bridgewater and Nick Foles were among the veteran QBs that teams sought after more in the offseason, especially knowing Flacco likely wouldn’t be healthy for Week 1.

The Jets have commonly looked to provide a veteran backup for Darnold throughout his young career, including Trevor Siemian in 2019 and Josh McCown in 2018. Now in his third NFL season, Darnold could use more veteran advice to lower his career 39:32 TD:INT ratio while trying to deal with a less-than-steller group of skill players around him.

Joe Flacco career timeline

2008: Drafted with the 18th overall pick in the 2008 NFL Draft out of Delaware.

2013: Flacco and the Ravens beat the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl XLVII, 34-31, in a game that featured the lights at the Superdome going out.

2013: Flacco signs a six-year, $120.6-million contract with the Ravens.

2016: Flacco signs a three-year, $66.4-million extension with the Ravens.

2019: The Ravens trade Flacco to the Broncos, allowing Lamar Jackson to become Baltimore’s unquestioned starting quarterback.

2020: The Broncos cut Flacco in March, and he signs with the Jets in May.