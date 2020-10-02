Wendy Williams Takes a Jab at Nicki Minaj While Congratulating Her on Newborn Baby

Instagram

Right after congratulating the ‘Bang Bang’ hitmaker on her newborn baby, the TV personality says in the latest episode of her daytime talk show, ‘She too is not a legend.’

Leave it to Wendy Williams if you ever want to congratulate and shade someone at the same time. In the Friday, October 2 episode of her talk show, the TV personality congratulated Nicki Minaj on her newborn baby before taking a jab at the female emcee over her status in the rap industry.

During the Hot Topic segment of her daytime show, Wendy told the social distancing audience members, “Nicki had the baby. Yesterday. So congratulations to Nicki.” It didn’t take too long for the New Jersey native to switch the topic though, as she pointed out that the “Bang Bang” rapper is not a legend just yet.

She went on talking, “She too is not a legend, not the way we think of status. And I feel bad for these girls, salt and pepper never have to put out music. Like they paid their dues and they did their things.





Reports of Nicki giving birth to his first child with her husband, Kenneth Petty, surfaced on Thursday, October 1. It’s said that the “Starship” rapper delivered her little bundle of joy on the previous day in Los Angeles, though other details surrounding the baby’s birth are not made available yet as of now.

Most recently, her mother Carol Maraj confirmed the reports through an Instagram post. Along with a fanart of the Young Money femcee cradling her baby, Carol said, “Thank you Lord for Blessing my daughter @nickiminaj with a beautiful bundle of joy! You have always been a Blessing to myself and your family, and now you have received one of the best Blessings from God.”

She concluded her caption by quoting a Bible verse, “Children are a gift from the Lord. They are a reward from Him. Psalms 127:3 #glamma let us rejoice!!!!”