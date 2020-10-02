We Immediately Hit It Off

WENN/Avalon/Instar

Even though the ‘Aquaman’ star is in relationship with his ex-wife Lisa Bonet, the rocker reveals in a new magazine interview that he and Jason love each other ‘literally the moment we met.’

Lenny Kravitz has nothing but love for Jason Momoa. Reacting to people’s fascination over the tight bond that he shared with the “Aquaman” star despite his history with Lisa Bonet, the “Fly Away” hitmaker opened up in a candid new interview about his first impression of his ex-wife’s husband.

The 56-year-old rocker weighed in on the matter when featured in an article piece for Men’s Health magazine. “People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with [Zoe Kravitz]’s mom, how we all relate,” he nonchalantly stated. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right?”

“I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work, it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera,” the Grammy winner continued, before making a point over his relationship with Lisa’s current partner in life, “But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.’ ”

Lenny has been open about his bromance with Jason. Back in August, he publicly gave the 41-year-old actor a birthday shout-out on Instagram. Releasing a black-and-white picture of them posing happily for the camera, he wrote in the caption section, “Happy Birthday @prideofgypsies. One family. One love.”

Elsewhere in the interview, “The Hunger Games” actor also credited his ex-wife for helping him to be the artist he is today. “The voice I was looking for, the name, the image, was already there,” he began explaining. “It was the first time I’d opened up like that, and had known love like that, and freedom.”

“And watching her do what she did, how she maneuvered, in her artistic life – it was that last thing I needed, on this road,” he continued. “This sound, this message, this movement that I was looking for, I heard it in my head. That’s the way I still work to this day.”

Lenny and Lisa divorced in 1993 after six years of marriage. They are parents to Zoe Kravitz. About his actress daughter, he praised her for being “the most real person I know.” He elaborated, “Just having two parents who were known in the world. The comparisons. She didn’t let any of that hinder her in any way.”