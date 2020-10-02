Viliame Kikau, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves in ‘strife’ for dangerous tackles

Panthers wrecking ball Viliame Kikau and Roosters prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves could both find themselves on the sidelines during finals football following dangerous tackles during Friday’s qualifying final clash.

Kikau found himself in strife when he tipped Waerea-Hargreaves above the horizontal midway through the first half. Waerea-Hargreaves was able to get up on his feet and wasn’t injured in the tackle.

Shortly after, the Roosters enforcer found himself on the other side of a dangerous tackle when he landed a high shot on Panthers fullback Dylan Edwards.

Edwards was shaken up after the hit and left with blood pouring out of his nose midway through the first half.

Viliame Kikau, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Nine)

According to Nine’s rugby league reporter Danika Mason, Kikau could face a one-game suspension by the NRL’s Match Review Committee due to his carry over points and loading.

“If he (Kikau) is charged it will be a little bit more serious because he has carry over points and loading,” Mason told Finals Footy.

“If he is charged, it is likely to be a minimum one-game suspension.

The news for Waerea-Hargreaves, however, is much better with the outcome likely to be only a fine should he be charged with a grade one careless tackle.

“The situation for Waerea-Hargreaves, he has loadings, but if it is a grade one careless tackle, he will be facing just a fine,” she added.

NRL Highlights: Panthers v Roosters – Qualifying Finals

Rugby league legend Andrew Johns said Kikau looks to be in “strife” but urged the NRL not to come down too hard, so the back-rower doesn’t risk missing out on a grand final should the Panthers make it through.

“He’s in strife, he will miss a week for sure,” Johns said.

“For that tackle, for a low-grade tackle – no one should ever miss a grand final.

“If you get a low-grade, you should never ever miss a grand final.

Johns also said the news for Waerea-Hargreaves didn’t look too positive.

“But I think Jared is in trouble, I think they will be playing next week without Jared due to that high shot,” he said.

Roosters legend Brad Fittler added: “They need him without a doubt. In the big games, he’s been the difference a lot.

“He’s been their lucky charm over a long time. When he plays, they’re a better chance of winning.”