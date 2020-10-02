Vice Presidential Debate Still On for Wednesday, After Trump and Others at White House Test Positive for COVID

RELATED STORIES

The vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Democratic challenger Sen. Kamala Harris is currently scheduled to still take place on Wednesday, Oct. 7, despite President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and others in their circle having tested positive for the coronavirus this week.

Both Pence and Harris have tested negative for the coronavirus, in the wake of President Trump’s diagnosis.

The Trumps’ positive diagnosis was announced in the wee hours of Friday morning, not along after it had been reported that White House aide Hope Hicks had tested positive earlier in the week. The president and First Lady are currently quarantining; their 14-year-old son Barron, who lives at the White House, tested negative.

Additionally, two journalists who cover/work at the White House have tested positive, as has one White House staffer who sits in the “lower press” area of the West Wing, CNN reports. Other positive tests from the White House are expected to be announced Friday evening.

Senator Mike Lee and the President of Notre Dame Rev. John I. Jenkins also tested positive for COVID-19, after visiting the White House last weekend for the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. (Barrett herself reportedly contracted the coronavirus over the summer, but recovered.)

The first and only scheduled VP debate between Pence and Harris will be held Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, and moderated by Susan Page, Washington Bureau Chief for USA Today.