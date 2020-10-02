Vic Fangio snubs Adam Gase on postgame handshake

So why didn’t Fangio shake hands with Gase? The Broncos coach mentioned in the postgame interview that he was upset with penalties at the end of the game and wanted to get off the field as quickly as possible.

The Broncos had a 4th-and-18 with 13 seconds left and the Jets jumped offsides. They punished Rypien with a big hit on the play. Then on the next play, it was 4th-and-13 and Steve McClendon nailed Rypien with a huge hit. The hit resulted in a roughing the passer penalty.

Between the timeouts called in the final minute and big hits on Rypien, Fangio may have been upset with the way Gase handled the end of the game.

This is the first postgame handshake issue we have had this season. Last year, there was an issue between two NFC North coaches.