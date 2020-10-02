Venezuela trials ‘decentralized stock exchange’ that’s open to the world By Cointelegraph

Venezuela trials ‘decentralized stock exchange’ that’s open to the world
Venezuela’s National Securities Superintendency has given the go-ahead for a 90-day pilot of a crypto-powered “decentralized stock exchange” in the country that aims to have a global reach despite international sanctions.
Cointelegraph Espanol reports that news of the Decentralized Stock Exchange of Venezuela’s authorization to operate was published in the country’s official gazette, issue 6,578, Sept. 29.
