US mobilises missile command planes following diagnosis

Flight radars recorded two E-6B Mercury Aircraft take off from both the east and west coasts of America soon after the news broke.

Known as “airborne command posts”, the aircraft have the ability to remotely control land-based intercontinental ballistic missiles.

They operate as part of the US’ “Looking Glass” program, which provides command and control of the United State’s nuclear forces in the air in the event that ground-based command centres become inoperable.

Pundits online believe the airing of these two aircraft come as a discrete message to international rivals that the country is still prepared despite the President entering quarantine.

It appears as if the aircraft have been routinely flying over the past four weeks.

The E-6B Mercury mid flight. (US Navy)

TRUMP’S POSITIVE TEST SHOCKS MARKETS

Dow futures were last down 439 points, or 1.6 per cent.

S,amp;P 500 futures were down 2 per cent and Nasdaq futures were down 1.8 per cent.

Donald Trump has tested positive to coronavirus. (AP)

Oil prices have also fallen upon news of the President testing positive.

Crude oil dropped almost 3 per cent in the 10 minutes following Mr Trump’s tweet.

(Oilprice.com)

Stock futures were lower earlier as news broke that top Trump aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus, and that Trump and his wife would be tested and would start a “quarantine process.”

But those losses quickly accelerated after Trump said those tests were positive.

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348