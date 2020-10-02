U.S. Senator Thom Tillis says he tested positive for coronavirus By

WASHINGTON () – Republican U.S. Senator Thom Tillis has tested positive for the coronavirus, he said in a statement on Friday, becoming the latest high-profile case of the virus after U.S. President Donald Trump said he had it.
Tillis, of North Carolina, sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, where Republicans are seeking to steer Trump’s nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett onto the Supreme Court. Republican Senator Mike Lee, another senator on the committee, said he tested positive earlier on Friday.
