U.S. Economy Added 661,000 Jobs in Sept, vs 850,000 Expected By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4

© .

By Geoffrey Smith 

.com — The U.S. labor market’s recovery weakened in September, with the economy adding only 661,000 new through the middle of the month, less than half of what it created in the month through mid-August.

The number was well below expectations for net gains of 850,000. However, August’s numbers were revised up by 118,000 to 1.47 million.

The unemployment rate fell more than expected to 7.9% of the workforce, from 8.4% in August. Analysts had expected a rate of 8.2% ahead of time.

The shortfall in job gains was accounted for entirely by government employment, which fell by 216,000 in the month. Private payrolls expanded by 877,000, even more than expected after ADP flagged a gain of just under 750,000 earlier in the week.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR