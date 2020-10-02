U.S. Economy Added 661,000 Jobs in Sept, vs 850,000 Expected By .com

© .



By Geoffrey Smith

.com — The U.S. labor market’s recovery weakened in September, with the economy adding only 661,000 new through the middle of the month, less than half of what it created in the month through mid-August.

The number was well below expectations for net gains of 850,000. However, August’s numbers were revised up by 118,000 to 1.47 million.

The unemployment rate fell more than expected to 7.9% of the workforce, from 8.4% in August. Analysts had expected a rate of 8.2% ahead of time.

The shortfall in job gains was accounted for entirely by government employment, which fell by 216,000 in the month. Private payrolls expanded by 877,000, even more than expected after ADP flagged a gain of just under 750,000 earlier in the week.