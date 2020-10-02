Tyga Shares His Explicit Photos on OnlyFans

Instagram

The ‘Taste’ hitmaker has apparently decided to go all-in on exposing himself on the adult-only platform, with one picture leaving people in shock for reportedly exposing his manhood.

–

While Tyga doesn’t have to stoop so low to make a living these days amid the COVID-19 crisis, the rapper has apparently decided to go all-in on exposing himself on OnlyFans. Yes, the “Rack City” spitter has joined the list of celebrities signing up for the adult-only platform and his page is reportedly filled with no-holds-barred explicit contents.

According to fans subscribed to the 30-year-old star’s OnlyFans page, Tyga has been showing what he’s been up to when he’s bored in the house with the adult film stars currently populating his Instagram feed. One pic shared on his Twitter page to tease his OnlyFans account shows him being surrounded by scantily-clad girls in what looks like a hot tub or a pool while he screams in ecstasy.

But that’s not all. Tyga has reportedly also shared his nudes, including one photo in which he reportedly exposes his manhood. This particular image has left people in shock, with one person tweeting in excitement, “TYGA POSTED HIS D**K ON ONLYFANS.” A second user asked in disbelief, “Tyga is that you? …” Another person cheekily reacted, “suddenly im a tyga fan.”

According to some people, the penis picture is not a new one and has been leaked before. “tyga made an onlyfans posting d**k pics that already leaked. that’s a buisness man,” a person noted. Regretting to having seen it, someone else tweeted, “Went to see why Tyga was trending…..now I wish I didn’t.”

OnlyFans has been gaining more popularity after Beyonce Knowles gave a shout-out to the site on her remix of Megan Thee Stallion‘s “Savage”. A number of well-known celebrities, such as Cardi B, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, Rubi Rose and Swae Lee, have joined the platform.

While Cardi and Bella have decided to forgo nudity, Tyler and Rubi are among those who have been treating their subscribers with racy pics and videos of themselves. Most recently, Austin Mahone announced he’s on OnlyFans with a kinky picture of himself with a sexy lady, and people had mixed response.