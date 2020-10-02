Two more Titans test positive for coronavirus

Seven players and six staff members within the Titans organization have now tested positive for the virus.

While it hasn’t been revealed if any member of the organization broke the NFL’s health and safety protocols, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel doesn’t want anyone blaming a particular person within the club for the outbreak.

Some members of the team are experiencing flu-like symptoms but nothing unusual. Vrabel also confirmed he wasn’t one of the five staff members to test positive.

DaQuan Jones, Beau Brinkley, Kamalei Correa and Tommy Hudson were placed on the reserve/COVID list this week.

The Titans took on the Vikings in Week 3. Minnesota has not yet recorded a positive test.