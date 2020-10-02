Twitter Celebrating After Donald Trump Confirms He and Melania Have COVID-19

WENN/Instar

The POTUS reveals via Twitter that he and the First Lady have tested positive for coronavirus and ‘will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.’

–

Even the most powerful man in the United States isn’t immune to coronavirus. President Donald Trump has shockingly announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” the 45th POTUS revealed via Twitter on Thursday, October 1. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

His wife echoed his statement in her own tweet. “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19,” she wrote, assuring that they “are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements.”

She went on reminding other Americans to “please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.”

Sean Conley, the physician to the president, revealed that the president and First Lady will be quarantining in the White House. “The President and First Lady are both well at this time, and they plan to remain at home within the White House during their convalensence,” he wrote in a memo to the White House press secretary.

“The White House medical team and I will maintain a vigilant watch, and I appreciate the support provided by some of our country’s greatest medical professionals and institutions,” Conley added. “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering, and I will keep you updated on any future developments.”

Ironically, Trump and his wife’s COVID-19 diagnosis comes after he spent months downplaying the severity of COVID-19, refusing to regularly wear a mask, undercutting the government’s top scientists, and diminishing the number of mortality due to the disease.

Following Trump’s announcement of his positive test result, #TrumpHasCovid has become one of the trending topics on Twitter. But instead of sending well wishes, people were mocking the president while using the hashtag.

“Just remember that even Trump is somebody’s child. My thoughts are with Satan at this time,” one person sarcastically wrote. Another jokingly tweeted, “me messing with trumps Iife support machine when he’s hospitaIized.”

“All that hydroxychloroquine that Trump ingested and he still caught the Democrat hoax?” a third user poked fun at Trump’s infamous effort to avoid catching the virus. Another slammed the POTUS, “Finding out #TrumpHasCovid and realizing that even in 2020 Karma is STILL the baddest b***h.”

“Trump said Covid was a hoax, held rallies everywhere, belittled mask wearing only 2 days ago but Covid doesn’t discriminate – My brother took precautions but died,” someone else added. “Of course, I wish him & Melania a speedy recovery.”