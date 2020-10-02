Twitter BLASTS Chrissy Teigen: Accused Of ‘Live-Tweeting’ Miscarriage For ‘Clout’!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend lost their baby yesterday, after Chrissy suffered a miscarriage.

As a way of coping with the couple’s loss, Chrissy shared much of the details of what happened on Twitter. he even included a professionally taken photo showing her grieving on the hospital bed.

