TV Ratings for Thursday, Oct. 1: ‘Big Brother’ Triple Eviction

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ supersized, thrice-evicting Big Brother drew 4.2 million total viewers and a 1.1 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week and dominating Thursday in the demo. (Read recap.)

Leading out of that, Star Trek: Discovery (1.7 mil/0.3) ticked up a tenth from last week’s Season 1 premiere encore.

Elsewhere….

ABC | Pending possible adjustment due to NFL preemption, Celebrity Family Feud (5 mil/0.8) and Press Your Luck (3.8 mil/0.7) each ticked up in the demo, while the former delivered Thursday’s largest audience. Match Game (3.1 mil/0.5) was steady.

NBC | The newly renewed The Wall (2.9 mil/0.4) was steady.

FOX | Pending possible adjustment due to NFL preemption, that Let’s Be Real puppet thing dd 1.8 mil and a 0.5.

THE CW | Mysteries Decoded (764K/0.1) was steady.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email [email protected] and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.