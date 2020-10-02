Trump’s Positive Coronavirus Test, Belarus Sanctions, Aleksei Navalny: Your Friday Briefing

Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter that he and his wife, Melania, would “begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.” The president had said late Thursday that they were awaiting their test results after one of his most senior advisers, Hope Hicks, tested positive.

The president’s physician said Mr. Trump was “well” without saying whether he was experiencing symptoms and added that the president would stay isolated in the White House for now. “Rest assured I expect the president to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering,” the physician, Sean P. Conley, said in a statement.

