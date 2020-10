This week, we learned that U.S. President Donald Trump paid only US$750 in federal income taxes for 2016 and 2017, and no personal income taxes whatsoever in 10 of the last 15 years. But the revelation that he deducted US$70,000 for the cost of his haircuts and hairstyling for appearing on The Apprentice has some taxpayers scratching their heads wondering whether personal grooming, along with a variety of other personal expenses, can ever be legitimately tax deductible. Read More