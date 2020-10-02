Trump campaign moving events with president to virtual setting or postponing them By

© . The scene of Trump’s cancelled rally
WASHINGTON () – The Trump campaign on Friday said that all previously announced campaign events involving U.S. President Donald Trump would be moved to a virtual setting or temporarily postponed after he tested positive for COVID-19.
The campaign in a statement also said that previously announced events involving members of the Trump family are temporarily postponed, with other events being considered on a case-by-case basis. Vice President Mike Pence, who has tested negative for the coronavirus, plans to resume his scheduled campaign events, the statement said.
