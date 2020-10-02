Zo,euml; Bernard / The Information:
Tribe Capital is close to announcing Firstlook, a program for individuals with a net worth +$1M and annual income of $200k to co-invest in startups with Tribe — For years, venture firms have given pension funds, family offices and others who put money into their funds ways to invest more directly in the firms’ startups.
Tribe Capital is close to announcing Firstlook, a program for individuals with a net worth +$1M and annual income of $200k to co-invest in startups with Tribe (Zo,amp;euml; Bernard/The Information)
Zo,euml; Bernard / The Information: