Towanda Braxton’s Family Shocked Over Surprise Engagement!!

Towanda Braxton is in high spirits after her engagement to record producer Sean Hall was announced — but her family was shocked because they learned the news from the internet just like the rest of us.

Towanda and Sean were at the LAX airport when they were stopped by a TMZ reporter. The reporter then asked the couple if they were doing anything special in Los Angeles.

“We getting married,” Towanda eventually told him.

When the reporter asked if the two were joking with him, Sean replied, “I wouldn’t joke about that.”

TMZ then ran into Trina Braxton, who was with her mother, Evelyn Braxton.

“Gasp! Did she? Wait, wait. What? Are you messing with me right now? She said she’s getting married?” she said when the outlet told her the good news.

Her mother appeared to be happy for her daughter despite being left in the dark.

Congratulations to Towanda and Sean!