Towanda Braxton's Family Shocked Over Surprise Engagement!!

Bradley Lamb
Towanda Braxton is in high spirits after her engagement to record producer Sean Hall was announced — but her family was shocked because they learned the news from the internet just like the rest of us.

Towanda and Sean were at the LAX airport when they were stopped by a TMZ reporter. The reporter then asked the couple if they were doing anything special in Los Angeles.

“We getting married,” Towanda eventually told him.

