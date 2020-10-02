Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man 3’ to Bring Back Jamie Foxx as Electro

Columbia Pictures

Words are the ‘Baby Driver’ actor is in ‘final talks’ to reprise his villainous role from 2014’s ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2’ in the upcoming ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ sequel.

Tom Holland‘s “Spider-Man” movie series continues to hint at its shared universe with previous “Spider-Man” films. The next installment, which will be a follow-up to “Spider-Man: Far From Home“, will reportedly feature Jamie Foxx‘s Electro.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Oscar-winning actor is now in “final talks” to reprise the role from 2014’s “The Amazing Spider-Man 2“, which starred Andrew Garfield in the title role. The upcoming movie will still have Holland back as the web-crawler.

Marvel, which has teamed up with Sony for the previous two “Spider-Man” movies, has not confirmed the news of Foxx’s casting. Jon Watts, who directed “Far From Home”, is board to return behind the lens for the next installment.

Most of the supporting cast members, including Zendaya Coleman, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon and Tony Revolori, are also expected to reprise their roles when the camera starts to roll in Atlanta this fall. Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal are producing.

The third movie has been scheduled for a December 17, 2021 release, but fans can expect a delay amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Should the news be true, it wouldn’t be the first time Holland’s “Spider-Man” movie series features a familiar face from the previous films. Previously, “Far From Home” brought back J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson, the character he played in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man” trilogy starring Tobey Maguire.

The future of Holland’s Spider-Man was previously on the verge of being thrown into jeopardy after Sony parted ways with Marvel in August 2019. With no new deal being struck, Spider-Man would cease to appear in MCU blockbusters.

However, a month later the two studios managed to come to an agreement that will allow Spidey’s journey in the MCU to continue. As part of the new deal between the Hollywood powerhouses, Holland will return for another standalone Spider-Man movie and make an appearance in a non-standalone Marvel film.