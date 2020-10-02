‘Tiny World’ Docuseries Debuts on Apple TV+

Docuseries “Tiny World” debuted on Apple TV+ today. Narrated by Paul Rudd, the show looks at the world “through the eyes of the tiniest creatures.”

Narrated by Paul Rudd, this docuseries showcases nature’s lesser-known tiny heroes. Spotlighting small creatures and the extraordinary things they do to survive, each episode is filled with surprising stories and spectacular cinematography.

“Tiny World” is one of three documentary TV shows coming to ‌Apple TV‌ this fall. It will be joined by “Becoming You” and “Earth at Night in Color.”

“Becoming You,” which debuts on November 13, explores how children’s first 2000 days shape their lives, following more than 100 children across the world from Nepal to Japan to Borneo. “Earth at Night in Color” comes out on December 4 and follows animals at night with Tom Hiddleston narrating.

Today also saw the release of the season finale of “Ted Lasso,” and new episodes of spy drama “Tehran” and Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman travel series “Long Way Up.”

All of the documentary shows are ‌‌Apple TV‌‌+ exclusives and can be watched by anyone with an ‌‌Apple TV‌‌+ subscription, which is priced at $4.99 for up to six family members. Apple still gives away a free year of ‌‌Apple TV‌‌+ with every Apple device purchase, though this free year can only be used one time per family.