Tight New Restrictions in Parts of Quebec as Cases Rise Again

The arrival of autumn has brought along the predicted rebound of coronavirus infections, at least in Quebec and Ontario.

On Friday, Ontario set a record for the number of new cases in one day and Quebec reported 1,000 new cases for the first during the second wave. My colleague Dan Bilefsky and I wrote this week about the unwelcome resurgence and the return of tight restrictions in many parts of Quebec.

[Read: As Cases Surge, Pandemic Restrictions Again Descend on Quebec]

Since our article appeared, François Legault, the premier of Quebec, announced that the police now have the power to issue fines of 1,000 Canadian dollars to people violating measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus in the areas of the province that have been declared red zones. Officers can also call in a request for a warrant to enter the homes of people who have ignored restrictions by having visitors, and those breaking the rules can be fined.

And in Ontario, the province said on Friday that social bubbles had been put on hold and that people were asked to limit close contact to members of their households.