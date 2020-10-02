This is what Ruth Bader Ginsburg taught Anita Hill about ‘power’

Good morning, Broadsheet readers! President Trump and Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19 after Hope Hicks contracts the virus, this week marked Native Women’s Equal Pay Day, and Anita Hill remembers RBG. Wishing you a peaceful weekend.

– A legendary tribute. The Most Powerful Women Summit closed out yesterday with, fittingly, a reflection on what it means to be “powerful.”

In a panel tribute to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Anita Hill captured one of the several ways Ginsburg inspired so many. Ginsburg’s frequent dissents—along with their memorable language and feeling, for some, of being on the right side of history—sent a real message about power and who holds it.

“You don’t have to be in the winning column to be powerful,” Hill said of the dissents’ lessons. “You can actually make change when the decisions go in the other direction.”

That reflection, of course, holds special weight coming from Hill, whose historic testimony about sexual harassment by Justice Clarence Thomas in the 1990s still ended with his confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Hill, who today is a law professor at Brandeis, also shared how Ginsburg, in her own quiet way, supported her as the justice joined the nation’s highest court not long after that Senate testimony. Ginsburg, Hill heard, displayed Hill’s book on her bookshelf at work. “It was the affirmation I needed,” Hill remembered. “Not that I wanted her to pick sides, but I wanted someone to acknowledge that I had a side that was worth hearing.”

Thanks for following along this year. More from the last day of the 2020 Summit below.

