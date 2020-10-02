These Celebrities Still Support Donald Trump

These celebs are still very much “MAGA.”
1.
Kirstie Alley
A few days ago she tweeted, “Trump works round the clock, acts swiftly & decisively which usually results for the better. It’s why I vote for him.”
2.
Jon Voight
He posted this video in support of Trump saying “our land is in danger with left liberal thinkers.”
3.
Kid Rock
They have golfed together multiple times.
4.
Scott Baio
He tweets about Trump constantly.
5.
Roseanne
Here she is in her Trump 2020 hat:
6.
Ted Nugent
He sells Trump merchandise:
7.
Former Grey’s Anatomy actor, Isaiah Washington
8.
Dean Cain
9.
Former Kiss guitarist, Ace Frehley
10.
Jaheim
11.
Robert Davi
12.
The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Kristy Swanson
He defended his support of Trump on PBS.
14.
Love Connection host, Chuck Woolery
15.
Conor McGregor
Earlier this year he called Trump a “Phenomenal President.”
16.
Stephen Baldwin
He tried to set up a lunch date with fellow Trump supporter, Isaiah Washington earlier this year:
17.
Antonio Sabato Jr.
18.
Mike Tyson
The two are good friends and Mike hasn’t said anything about supporting Trump in 2020, but Trump tweeted a video of Tyson earlier this Spring:
19.
Randy Quaid
In July, Randy tweeted how President Trump was doing a great job with the Covid-19 crisis:
20.
Former Entertainment Tonight host, Mary Hart
21.
Mariano Rivera
22.
Trace Adkins
23.
OC star, Samaire Armstrong
She made an Instagram video explaining her support:
24.
Miss California 2009, Carrie Prejean
She is very into the “Women For Trump” movement.
25.
Stacey Dash
26.
And the Duck Dynasty guys
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!