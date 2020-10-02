Home Entertainment These Celebrities Still Support Donald Trump

1.

Kirstie Alley


A few days ago she tweeted, “Trump works round the clock, acts swiftly & decisively which usually results for the better. It’s why I vote for him.”

Dems have spent 4 years RESISTING,making false accusations &amp; trying to impeach instead of doing what they are paid good money to do;govern &amp; CREATE positive change. Trump works round the clock,acts swiftly &amp; decisively which usually results for the better. It’s why I vote for him

2.

Jon Voight


He posted this video in support of Trump saying “our land is in danger with left liberal thinkers.”

3.

Kid Rock


They have golfed together multiple times.

4.

Scott Baio


He tweets about Trump constantly.

5.

Roseanne


Here she is in her Trump 2020 hat:

6.

Ted Nugent


He sells Trump merchandise:

7.

Former Grey’s Anatomy actor, Isaiah Washington


8.

Dean Cain


He told the Washington Post: “Oh, I’m backing the president for sure. I don’t like a single Democratic candidate. I mean Pete Buttigieg is an interesting guy and he’s smart and he’s eloquent, but when you start getting into his economic philosophies and that whole Marxist push — no, I’m not cool with that.”

9.

Former Kiss guitarist, Ace Frehley


He told the Cassius Morris Show: “I will say I’m a Trump supporter. All the politicians have had skeletons in the closet. But I think Trump is the strongest leader that we’ve got on the table.”

10.

Jaheim


He posted a video on Instagram showing his support for Trump saying, “We the people have turned our backs on this great man who been working effortlessly to restore the balance for the Republic and didn’t even take a pay check.”

11.

Robert Davi


12.

The original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Kristy Swanson


She almost exclusively tweets about Trump.

He defended his support of Trump on PBS.

14.

Love Connection host, Chuck Woolery


He also tweets about the President constantly.

15.

Conor McGregor


Earlier this year he called Trump a “Phenomenal President.”

@realDonaldTrump Phenomenal President. Quite possibly the USA 🐐. Most certainly one of them anyway, as he sits atop the shoulders of many amazing giants that came before him. No easy feet. Early stages of term also. Incredible. Congrats and Happy Martin Luther King Jr. day America 🇺🇸❤️🇮🇪

16.

Stephen Baldwin


He tried to set up a lunch date with fellow Trump supporter, Isaiah Washington earlier this year:

@IWashington Hey brother ... blessings to you and family 🙏🏼 I’ll be out in LA next week ... LETS DO LUNCH ? YA LIKE MEXICAN ?? Praying for you &amp; your stand for truth in that place that is Satan’s lair ... Hollywood 😉 #Trump2020LandslideVictory 🔥 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 #Gutfeld 😳

@IWashington
Hey brother …
blessings to you and family 🙏🏼
I’ll be out in LA next week …
LETS DO LUNCH ?
YA LIKE MEXICAN ??
Praying for you &amp; your stand for truth in that place that is Satan’s lair … Hollywood 😉
#Trump2020LandslideVictory 🔥
🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸
#Gutfeld 😳

17.

Antonio Sabato Jr.


After he voted for Trump in 2016, Antonio Sabato Jr. says his career essentially ended.

18.

Mike Tyson


The two are good friends and Mike hasn’t said anything about supporting Trump in 2020, but Trump tweeted a video of Tyson earlier this Spring:

19.

Randy Quaid


In July, Randy tweeted how President Trump was doing a great job with the Covid-19 crisis:

If President Trump wasn’t doing a great job solving COVID-19, wouldn’t high risk touchy-feely candidate Sloppy Joe be dead by now? #TrumpPence2020

20.

Former Entertainment Tonight host, Mary Hart


21.

Mariano Rivera


22.

Trace Adkins


He performed at the RNC this year.

23.

OC star, Samaire Armstrong


She made an Instagram video explaining her support:

24.

Miss California 2009, Carrie Prejean


She is very into the “Women For Trump” movement.

25.

Stacey Dash


She has “#MAGA” and “#WomenForTrump” in her Twitter bio.

26.

And the Duck Dynasty guys


