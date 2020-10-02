The ‘Losing coaches from every NBA Finals’ quiz

The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers are currently duking it out in the NBA Finals, but for some of the teams eliminated from this year’s playoffs, it’s already coaching carousel season. Former Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni was the supposed favorite to land in Philly, but that was until Doc Rivers became available and quickly became the new Sixers coach. As for Rivers’ old gig, it would appear that his top assistant, Ty Lue, could be the next in line to coach the Clippers. The start date for the 2020-21 NBA season is still to be determined, but expect every team currently with a head coaching vacancy to attempt to fill it sooner rather than later. Organizations will will want to move on from the all encompassing coaching search and focus energies elsewhere, like on November’s NBA Draft.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. Both Rivers and Lue have led NBA teams to a championship, but they both have also come up short in the Finals as well. So with that in mind, how many of the losing coaches from the NBA Finals can you name in six minutes?

Good luck!