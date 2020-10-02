The ’30 points in Game 1′ quiz

Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals is in the books, and it’s going to be hard for the Miami Heat to find a silver lining from this one. Not only were they steamrolled by LeBron, Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers, they also saw Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo suffer injuries as well. The Heat were already underdogs in this matchup (with apologies to Jimmy Butler) and while the series is by no means over yet, it appears as if Miami will have to dig down deep if they hope to come out on top when it’s all said and done.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. In his first Finals game, Davis was stellar, putting up 34 points in 38 minutes. In NBA postseason history, a player has scored 30 or more points in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on 48 occasions. With that in mind, how many of the 48 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!