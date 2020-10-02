Terence Corcoran: On the OECD and ESG and WE

Article content continued

As the new OECD report makes clear, the campaign to shift the focus of corporations and their executives away from profits-first also lives on. The report takes it for granted that ESG and sustainable finance is the way of the future. Unfortunately, the OECD’s 200-plus pages of analysis suggest the whole exercise is mired in confusion and may be unworkable as a measurable foundation for corporate behaviour and investment decisions.

The report is filled with research that reveals ESG problems throughout the financial markets and within corporations. There are “shortcomings” and “inconsistencies” across the sustainable “ecosystem.” Some highlights from the OECD executive summary include:

• Current market practices, from ratings to disclosures and individual metrics, present a fragmented and inconsistent view of ESG risks and performance.

• This fragmentation and incomparability may not serve investors in assessing performance against general ESG goals, or such targeted objectives as enhanced management of climate risks.

• Banks are also looking to scale up ESG integration in lending transactions, but also face capacity, competition and data challenges.

• If left unaddressed, challenges in ESG could undermine investor confidence in ESG scores, indices and portfolios.

While supportive of ESG, the new OECD report essentially raises serious doubts about how measurement methods, metrics and analysis can possibly assess the success or failure of corporate ESG initiatives.