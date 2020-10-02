Tekashi 6ix9ine Hospitalized For Overdosing On Diet Pills & Caffeine!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Tekashi 6ix9ine has reportedly been hospitalized after overdosing on diet pills and caffeine.

He was admitted to a hospital in Florida after suffering an adverse reaction to the combination of substances. 

6ix9ine spoke to TSR, telling them that he drank a coffee with two Hydroxycut pills. The recommended dosage is just one pill. His heart rate began to speed up and he began to sweat excessively. He says he was using Hydroxycut pills weight he piled on during his time in prison. After ballooning to more than 200lbs — he says he has since lost at least 30lbs.

