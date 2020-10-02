SZA Seemingly Reacts to Drake’s Dating Confession After Unfollowing Him on Instagram

Instagram

On his collaboration with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, ‘Mr. Right Now’, the Canadian hip-hop superstar said he used to date the ‘Love Galore’ songstress back in 2008.

SZA recently made headlines after Drake confessed on his new song, “Mr. Right Now” that the two of them used to date in the past. It appeared the R&B singer didn’t take his confession too well because soon after the song was released, she unfollowed the Canadian superstar on Instagram.

Not stopping there, she also appeared to respond to the dating confession via a post shared on Instagram Stories on Friday, October 2. Taking to the social media site, the “All the Stars” singer uploaded a video of a man telling someone off camera, “Excuse me, mam. Excuse me. You’re in my business? Ye, don’t do this.” The said man then turned to face the camera as he said, “Anyhow, my way.”

It’s safe to say that SZA wanted people to mind their own business following the confession.

Drake confessed he used to date SZA on “Mr. Right Now”, which is one of the tracks off 21 Savage and Metro Boomin‘s new joint album “Savage Mode 2”. The “Hotline Bling” hitmaker rapped on the song, “Yeah, said she wanna f**k to some SZA, wait/ ‘Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.”

People were shocked after listening to the song, considering that the singer should be around 17 should what Drake said is true. “drake stans tryin to cover for him by saying sza lied abt her age. you cant make this s**t up,” one person weighed in. “Drake was like 21+? Why he bragging about/mentioning 18 year old SZA?” an individual wondered, while someone else commented, “When you find out how old SZA was throughout 2008, versus how old Drake was around that time, that makes this line even more bizarre.”