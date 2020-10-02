Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson fumes following finals loss to Panthers

Trent Robinson’s usually calm demeanor was non-existent on Friday night after his side let a big first half lead slip to hand Penrith their 16th straight victory and one match away from their first grand final since 2003.

The Roosters will need to win four sudden death matches in a row and will next week play either the Raiders or Sharks, while the Panthers earn a week off.

Robinson was fuming at the end of the match and went off at Penrith winger Josh Mansour from inside his coach’s box as he tried to run down the clock with 20 seconds left.

NRL Presser: Panthers v Roosters – Qualifying Finals: Trent Robinson

The three-time premiership winning coach seemed to mouth: “Get up, you f—ing soft p—k” at Mansour.

Things didn’t get much better at the post-match press conference with the champion mentor still clearly peeved.

He took exception to a question from a journalist when asked if he thought Penrith was the best team in the competition.

“That question… they beat us by a point tonight,” Robinson said.

“That’s up to them to answer. This is what the finals series is about, it’s not about answering it after a first semi final.

NRL Highlights: Panthers v Roosters – Qualifying Finals

“We will find out in three weeks’ time who is the best, it’s not much use answering it tonight.”

Robinson has clearly been frustrated by his side’s performances over the past couple of weeks.

He watched on as the tri-colours conceded 28 points in 35-minutes to lose their lead to Penrith following his side’s 60-8 to rivals South Sydney last week.