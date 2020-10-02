Suspect arrested after allegedly stolen truck crashes into woman

The suspect who allegedly stole a truck and then struck a woman near the Boston Public Garden Thursday evening has been arrested.

Keith Andrade, 58, listed as homeless, is set to be arraigned on multiple related charges in Boston Municipal Court on Friday. The charges include assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, unlicensed operation, and larceny from a person. He also had some outstanding warrants out of Boston, according to Sgt. John Boyle, a spokesman for the department.

Police responded to the scene around 4:22 p.m. and found the victim, a woman, with life-threatening injuries and an empty pickup truck on scene, Boyle said.

The crash occurred near a gate to the Public Garden close to the intersection of Boylston Street and Charles Street South, according to WBZ.

Andrade was later found and arrested. The victim, meanwhile, is listed in critical condition as of Friday morning, Boyle said.

Witnesses described the horror of the scene.

“I heard the screeching of the wheels,” Donald Saarela told WBZ. “I looked up and I saw the black truck go across the sidewalk. It hit everything and everything just started flying in the air. A lady started screaming.”

