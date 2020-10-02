Steelers-Titans clash moved to Week 7 amid more COVID-19 cases

The Tennessee Titans will now face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7 after Sunday’s game was postponed due to an outbreak of coronavirus cases.

The matchup was set to be pushed back from Sunday to Monday or Tuesday after the Titans confirmed three players and five personnel staff had contracted COVID-19.

However, the matchup was then removed from the Week 4 schedule following three further positive tests for Tennessee, two players and one among the staff.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Friday that another two Titans players had tested positive.

With Week 4 now serving as a bye week for the Titans and Steelers, the NFL confirmed the adjustments to the schedule.

Pittsburgh will visit Tennessee on October 25, with the Titans’ scheduled Week 7 clash with the Baltimore Ravens on that date moving to Week 8 and taking place on November 1.

Baltimore’s bye week will move up from Week 8 to Week 7 as a consequence of the changes.

Both Tennessee and Pittsburgh are 3-0 through the first three games of the season.