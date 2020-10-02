Stadia releases six new games on Stadia Pro, Dead by Daylight includes new Crowd Choice feature

Starting October 1, 2020, Stadia Pro subscribers can now claim and add these games to their library:

Dead by Daylight. This game pits hunter against hunted, and players can play as both. Launching into Stadia with cross-play, Dead by Daylight has proven to be a solid game to play with friends.

Superhot: Mind Control Delete. A huge expansion for one of the greatest time altering shooters ever, a fantastic no matter where you play it, Superhot: Mind Control Delete is a no brainer.

Lara Croft: Temple of Osiris. Explore ancient ruins and dungeons with up to four friends in Lara Croft: Temple of Osiris.

Celeste. This is a gorgeous platformer with amazing music, platforming, and story, so it's absolutely worth a play if you haven't tried it yet.

Jotun. An action adventure game, Jotun pits the player, a lone hero, against all of Valhalla in another spin on Norse mythology.

An interesting new addition to Stadia with this launch is Crowd Choice, a feature that will release alongside Dead by Daylight, and allows YouTube creators to give the choice to their viewers when playing Dead by Daylight. Viewers can vote on what happens next in the game, by voting if the creator will become a Killer or Survivor, and which one they should be. If this feature gains popularity and is picked up by other games, it could become a fantastic way for creators to engage with their fans.