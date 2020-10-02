Sonu Sood’s Mumbai home has some amazing features



Sonu Sood became a saviour of the downtrodden during the lockdown. He helped hundreds of displaced workers to reach back home during the pandemic and that earned him a lot of love and respect of the people. Sonu has done several Bollywood films and has also done films down South, too and hence has a fan following there as well. The actor lives in a sprawling apartment in Mumbai. Apart from a spacious living room divided for seating and parties, Sonu Sood’s bedroom is totally fancy. The actor has wooden flooring in it and all the walls are made of glass.



Apart from a luxurious bathroom, the actor has an entertainment deck to watch films, installed on a red wall. He sure knows how to deck up the interiors, we must say.