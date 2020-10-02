Some OSU coaches not living at home to limit coronavirus risks

Ohio State Buckeyes football head coach Ryan Day told reporters on Friday that some of his coaches aren’t living in their homes this fall as they prepare for the Big Ten season held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t think people realize the sacrifices everyone is making to play a season,” Day said, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.

Day added that coaches aren’t required to isolate away from family members but that some have chosen to do so as a precaution.

“Didn’t put any guidelines in place or tell somebody how to handle their business at all,” he explained. “We just talked about how having school-aged children who are going to school is a risk. They’re at school, they’re exposed. Some of the sports leagues are still going on and they’re playing. It’s an exposure, it’s an unknown, so to be aware of it, each guy’s handling it their own way. “It isn’t easy.”

The Big Ten postponed football and other fall sports because of the health crisis on Aug. 11 but announced last month that an eight-game conference-only season will begin on Oct. 24.

“My family, we’re still trying to figure this part of it out,” Day said. “This is all new for us, major challenge, but we’re working through it and you try to figure out what’s best. When I go in the house, I’m wearing a mask. It’s one of those things that our staff is very, very concerned about their day-to-day operation.”

Day did say that coaches who are living away from home are seeing their families in outdoor settings with everyone wearing masks or other face coverings for safety.

Ohio State starts the campaign versus Nebraska on Oct. 24.