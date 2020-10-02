‘Slash Quest!’ Arrives on Apple Arcade

New adventure game “Slash Quest!” landed today on Apple Arcade. Made by Green Pillow and Noodlecake Games, the title promises players plenty of “enemy chopping, puzzle solving, door unlocking, river crossing, fire setting, gear spinning,” and more.

The Queen’s evergrowing talking sword is lost in a faraway land. Luckily you showed up to wield it back to the castle. You do know how to swing a sword, right? Right?! Forget your power fantasy. Slash Quest’s simple yet unfamiliar controls will put you in the shoes of an unlikely knight with a big heart, an even bigger weapon, and absolutely zero skills. But worry not! Just like Shep and Swordie’s friendship, before you know it everything will feel right and everyone will be counting on you to save the Queendom.

The gameplay hinges on a unique growing sword mechanic and customizable controls to take players through a storyline-driven 12 levels where they can look forward to several boss fights, dozens of side quests and challenges, upgradeable skills, collectible cosmic items, engaging mini games and Game Center Leaderboards integration.

As an ‌Apple Arcade‌ title, “Slash Quest!” is available across iOS, iPadOS, macOS and tvOS and includes support for physical controllers.

There are now more than 125 games available on ‌Apple Arcade‌, with Apple adding new titles regularly. ‌‌Apple Arcade‌‌ is priced at $4.99 per month, and that price point allows the whole family to play games without ads or additional in-app purchases.